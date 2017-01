The oilpatch’s new pitch to Ottawa for help

It’s now 2½ years into the oil price downturn and, by most measures, Alberta is still in a rut.

The economy is expected to come out of recession this year and oil prices are showing some strength, but there are still 215,000 people without a job, and as of December, more than 14,000 of them had been out of work for more than a year.