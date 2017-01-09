There’s more sober second thought in the Senate

Senator Grant Mitchell PHOTO: Greg Kolz

Those of us pushing reform in the Canadian Senate over the past year or so owe a large debt to this city.

It’s here where much thought and energy have been expended in the service of democratic change through the efforts of pioneers like Preston Manning and Bert Brown, and the expertise of organizations like the University of Calgary and the Canada West Foundation.

With this in mind, I wanted to take a moment to bring to your attention the substantial developments that have taken place in the Senate this year, in particular, its increasingly less-partisan character, as exemplified by the appointment of 28 new senators this past autumn.

Over the past few months, some critics have argued that the appointees are little more than Liberals in “independent” clothing. Too many academics, say some. Not enough engineers, say others.

These are debatable points, but it would be disingenuous to argue that we don’t bring our previous experiences with us. (As an aside, I’d assert that the addition of a police commissioner, an expert on trade with China and a bank executive are creating a pretty good balance in the Senate.)

Still, the real point to make about the new senators is not that they may have held opinions before their arrival. It’s the fact that they can express those views and vote freely without being constrained by the traditional party caucus system.