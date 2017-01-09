Trudeau to shuffle cabinet before Trump inauguration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the midst of planning a cabinet shake-up as the Liberal government gears up for the challenge of dealing with an unpredictable Donald Trump presidency and his espousal of protectionist policies.

Mr. Trudeau and top advisers have been meeting over the past week on the design of the new cabinet team that could be unveiled as early as Tuesday, according to a government insider. The new cabinet will hold its first retreat in Calgary on January 23 and 24.

The retreat will focus on job creation and how to deal with the uncertainty over Mr. Trump’s economic agenda. Mr. Trump, who will be be sworn-in as President on January 20, has called for a tax overhaul, massive infrastructure spending and tough trade policies to create jobs for American workers.