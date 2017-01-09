Trudeau’s Arts Chief Melanie Joly Heads to China in Pivot From Protectionism

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s culture chief is visiting China for the first time in over a decade as his government pivots from protectionism to promotion in the arts.

Melanie Joly, who as heritage minister oversees the arts and media sectors, begins a five-day series of meetings in China on Tuesday. Her office said it’s the first such visit in 12 years and comes as Canada prepares a new cultural policy to roll out later this year.

Joly’s trip follows a visit by Trudeau to the Asian country, where he revealed the first markings of a new Canadian trade policy that includes a shift in focus away from bulk resource exports toward consumers. Joly, who’s traveling with Telefilm Canada and the National Film Board, will also meet with companies including Cirque du Soleil Inc. and Walt Disney Co., according to a statement from her office.

“It’s a change of vision we have. We believe that in the digital