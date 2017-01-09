Trudeau’s top aides have discussed Nafta with Trump’s advisers, reports say

Senior Canadian officials have met several times with advisers to US president-elect Donald Trump in Washington in an effort to avert a possible trade war once he takes office this month, the Globe and Mail newspaper said on Monday.

Trump vowed during his election campaign to either scrap or renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) with Canada and Mexico, saying the two-decade old deal had been bad for American workers. This could have disastrous consequences for Canada, which sends 75% of its exports to the US.

The Globe said Gerald Butts and Katie Telford – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s two top aides – had met Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and believed they had established a decent relationship.

