Trudeau’s trip: Transparency took a holiday, too

One of the trickiest questions in politics concerns where to draw the line between the public’s right to know and the politicians’ right to privacy.

The question is not a new one. It is an active concern in Washington where President-elect Donald Trump’s many private business activities — not to mention the involvement of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a big-time real estate investor, with mysterious Chinese financiers — reek of conflict-of-interest.

It is also a concern, albeit a smaller one, in Canada where cash-for-access political fundraising creates the potential for conflict-of-interest in the Liberal governments of Canada and Ontario.

I tell my political science students at Wilfrid Laurier and Guelph that people who choose to seek elected office have to expect to lose some of their personal privacy, and the amount they lose increases as they climb higher on the ladder of political power.

(Chances are most Canadians would not care if a municipal councillor in Sheep Tracks, Ont., vacationed in Bahamas and stayed as a guest on a private island owned by the Aga Khan, one of the wealthiest persons in the world. But they do care, and have a right to be informed, if the vacationer happens to be the prime minister.)

Conflict of interest flourishes at the intersection of power and money. That’s not to say it was wrong for Justin Trudeau and