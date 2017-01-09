With Leitch and O’Leary, Conservatives are flirting with catastrophe

As President-elect Donald Trump tangles with actress Meryl Streep on Twitter (could both of them please give it a rest?), U.S. politics continues to cast a long shadow north of the 49th parallel, notably on the Conservative Party of Canada’s leadership race.

Two candidates in particular are being depicted as Trumps in canuck clothing — one by the punditocracy and rival CPC candidates, the other by both of those groups and by her own design. And while comparisons with the mercurial media magnet about to become the 44th president of the United States is winning both candidates a lot of free media attention, they may learn that the price is still too high — for themselves, for the party and for the conservative movement in Canada.

The first supposed Trump stand-in is Kevin Will-He-Or-Won’t-He O’Leary. The unilingual O’Leary still hasn’t committed to a run; he’s likely waiting for this month’s French debate to be out of the way first. His prospective candidacy has been compared to Trump’s since its earliest days, even before Trump secured the Republican nomination.