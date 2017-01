Andrew Scheer’s Conservative leadership plans: moving beyond ‘debate club’

Around Parliament Hill, Andrew Scheer is not exactly known as a rebel. The tall, bookish former Speaker has a permanently earnest expression and blushes easily, reddening when queried about his youthful exploits. So it might surprise people to hear it wasn’t unusual for him to skip school.

Then again, he was skipping gym class to go to the Hill and watch question period.

“That is a true story. I did come here often,” Scheer admits sheepishly during an interview in his Centre Block office.