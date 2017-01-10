Christopher Plummer to get lifetime achievement award at Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO — Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer will receive a lifetime achievement award at the Canadian Screen Awards in March.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television made the announcement on Tuesday.

The Toronto-born Plummer is being recognized for a nearly 65-year stage and screen career that has also seen him win two Tony Awards and two Emmys.

He's also published the memoir "In Spite of Myself."

The Canadian Screen Awards will be broadcast live on CBC from Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on March 12.

Toronto native Howie Mandel will host the show, which honours the best in Canadian film and television.

The Canadian Press