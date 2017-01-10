Documentary ‘The Stairs’ wins TFCA’s Rogers Best Canadian Film Award

Toronto film critics have given "The Stairs" by Hugh Gibson a $100,000 award for best homegrown feature.

The documentary won the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award at the Toronto Film Critics Association gala on Tuesday night.

"The Stairs" profiles habitual drug users in Toronto's Regent Park.

Previously announced winners include "Moonlight" for best picture and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

The German-Austrian father-daughter comedy "Toni Erdmann" won a leading three awards, including best director for Maren Ade and best foreign language film.

Kenneth Lonergan's drama "Manchester by the Sea" won two awards, for best screenplay and best supporting actress for Michelle Williams.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press