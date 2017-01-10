For all his failings as foreign affairs minister and Liberal leader, Stéphane Dion was a hero when Canada needed one

Andrew Potter, Editor, Ottawa Citizen, Staff Mug - Photo taken on May 15, 2014. Wayne Cuddington / Ottawa Citizen

A cabinet shuffle is an occasion to take stock of the prime minister and his government, judge its successes and failures and evaluate its priorities. On occasion, it can also serve as a chance to write a public servant’s political obituary.

And so it is with Stéphane Dion, the foreign affairs minister who is leaving politics. He has reportedly been offered a job as Canada’s ambassador to Germany and to the European Union, but has not yet decided whether he will accept. With Dion gone from government, Canada loses one its most vital cabinet ministers of the past quarter century.

Maybe all you know of Dion is his spell as Justin Trudeau’s point man on foreign affairs — in which case, you’d be tempted to greet his departure from cabinet with a cheer or a bit of a sneer. From his there-is-a-gun-to-my-temple defence of the Saudi Arms deal to the fuzzy-logic of his “responsible conviction” doctrine, which attempts to pass off rank self-interest as a higher form of principle, Dion’s work on this file has been a shambles. In recent months, his Twitter feed has tried to front Dion as some sort of globetrotting foreign policy Kardashian. It was clearly a cry for help.