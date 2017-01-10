HarperCollins pulls Trump pick Monica Crowley’s book amid plagiarism revelations

Publisher HarperCollins said Tuesday that it will stop selling a book by Monica Crowley that a CNN KFile investigation found to have more than 50 instances of plagiarism.

Crowley was picked by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council. CNN’s KFile reported Saturday that Crowley’s 2012 book, “What The (Bleep) Just Happened,” lifted work from columnists, news reports, articles, and think tanks.

“The book, which has reached the end of its natural sales cycle, will no longer be offered for purchase until such time as the author has the opportunity to source and revise the material,” HarperCollins said in a statement to CNN’s KFile.

A request for comment from the Trump transition team was not immediately returned. A spokesperson for the Trump transition team told CNN’s KFile Saturday when the initial report was published that they were standing by Crow