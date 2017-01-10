Kim Kardashian’s chauffeur arrested in robbery case

Authorities in Paris have arrested Kim Kardashian’s chauffeur and his brother as they focused Tuesday on a possible inside job into the theft of more than $10 million from the reality TV star.

Officials confirmed the arrest of the driver, Michael Madar, 40, and his brother, Gary Madar, 27, among 17 people taken into custody Monday. They worked for the same livery company.

It also emerged Tuesday that two other, unrelated brothers allegedly disposed of the swiped $4.5 million ring, which Kardashian’s rapper hubby, Kanye West, gave her as an anniversary gift, the