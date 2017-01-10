Ontario NDP deputy leader weighs run for federal NDP leadership

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, right, talks with MPP Jagmeet Singh as Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivers the Ontario 2016 budget at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, February 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The deputy leader of the Ontario New Democrats is facing a dilemma.

Jagmeet Singh is being encouraged to enter the federal NDP leadership race — but he also said he’s excited about the work he’s doing in Ontario, and about the provincial party’s prospects heading into the 2018 election.

“At this point I don’t know what the answer is,” said Singh, a former criminal defence lawyer.

But it’s not surprising that he’s considering a run at the federal leadership, said Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

“He’s a sharp dude, both in terms of his mind and in terms of his clothes,” she quipped, referencing Singh’s celebrated sartorial elegance.

“There’s a reason why I named him my deputy leader. I saw his potential. I saw what he brought to our caucus and our party.

“I’m proud of what he’s been able to do, I’m proud of his confidence and that he’s seriously considering putting his name out there. It’s not an easy task… to run in a leadership race.”