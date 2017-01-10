National Newswatch

Sessions denies racism charges as Dems hold their fire

By — Jan 10 2017

sessions2

Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, directly addressed allegations of racism that have dogged him for three decades — defiantly declaring those accusations “damnably false charges.”

Deviating from his prepared remarks, Sessions addressed the allegations that sank his bid for the federal judiciary in 1986 — accusations that ran the gamut from making racially improper comments to not protecting voting accessibility for black voters in a high profile voter fraud case. He was also accused of being sympathetic to the Ku Klux Klan.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines