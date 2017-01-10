Stéphane Dion abruptly quits as Trudeau bolsters cabinet to face Trump era

Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion, speaks during a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry after their meeting at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, May 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

In Quebec he will be remembered as the soft-spoken academic who went toe-to-toe intellectually with the separatist movement.

But while at ease in the world of constitutional law and, later, climate change and the environment, Stéphane Dion was less successful in the modern often superficial world of politics where image and media savvy matter as much or more than brain power, tact and introspection.

And in the new era of an America led by a brash president-elect, Donald Trump, Dion was a polar opposite of what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believes is needed in the big foreign affairs chair.

On Tuesday, Dion, the MP for Saint-Laurent (formerly Saint-Laurent-Cartierville) since 1996, chose to quit politics after being dumped from cabinet by Trudeau.

Taken aback and none-too-happy about his fate after so many years service, Dion issued a statement that hit the wire at about the same time his replacement, Chrystia Freeland, someone who is everything he is not, was being sworn into his old job.

The tone was bitter, suggesting Dion’s departure was far from graceful.

“For one year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave me the honour of being his minister of foreign affairs,” Dion wrote. “As is his privilege, he has just entrusted this great responsibility to another person. I wish Chrystia the best of luck.

“Over the last 21 years, I have devoted myse