Trudeau cabinet shuffle about protecting crucial U.S., China relations

Fourteen months ago, Justin Trudeau named a cabinet for the Liberal platform. Now he has shuffled his cabinet for the burning platform.

The burning platform is Canada’s trade relationship with the United States, and the fear that incoming U.S. president Donald Trump will immolate some of the basic underpinnings of the Canadian economy: the North American free-trade agreement, the Canada-U.S. auto trade and predictable rules of cross-border business.

The story of this shuffle is not just that Mr. Trudeau chose a new team to engage with Mr. Trump’s America. His moves also make a major nod to a Plan B, and trade with another major partner, China.