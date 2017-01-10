Trump Asks Critic of Vaccines to Lead Vaccine Safety Panel

Mr. Trump on Tuesday asked a prominent anti-vaccine crusader to lead a new government commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity, ushering debunked conspiracy theories about the dangers of immunization into the White House.

Mr. Trump, who has embraced discredited links between vaccines and autism, has asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of President John F. Kennedy, to be chairman of the commission, Mr. Kennedy said after meeting with the president-elect at Trump Tower.