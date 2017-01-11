A short (surprising) history of democratic reform

A newly-minted minister of electoral reform starts work this week, but the job still seems a non-starter.

As Karina Gould ponders a new roadmap to break through our democratic deadlock, her best bet is to consider the roads travelled by the provinces. From her perch on Parliament Hill, she’d learn that the hinterland has a history of experimenting with electoral reform — only to revert to the traditional way of counting votes.

The provinces have been there, done that. And come full circle again.

Federally, our politicians are going in circles because they are driven by partisan self-interest. All parties prefer the system that benefits them most.

Take the Conservatives. Our official opposition, which alternates in power with the Liberals, understandably favours the existing “first past the post” (FPTP) system because their candidates can eke out a victory whenever their rivals split the rest of the vote. A Conservative can easily be elected MP with only 35 per cent of the vote in his or her riding, allowing the party to form a national government with a similar share of the popular vote.

No surprise, then, that the Conservatives sta