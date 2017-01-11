Albertans condemn Jane Fonda’s oilsands tour as ‘Hollywood elitism’

Jane Fonda’s current tour of the Canadian oilsands has raised the ire of Albertans who don’t appreciate her condemning their livelihoods during tough economic times.

The 79-year-old actress had harsh words about the province’s oilsands on Tuesday, following a helicopter tour of the region.

“It’s like someone took my skin and peeled it off my body over a very large surface,” she told a local reporter in Fort McMurray on Tuesday, ahead of a confrontation with a local that was caught on video and posted online.