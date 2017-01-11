‘Apparently math is challenging:’ Mayor, MP spar over looming tax hikes set to hit small businesses

A furious Calgary MP says Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s retort that “math is challenging” after she criticized city council’s business property tax increases is one of the “most arrogant, out of touch, sexist statements” she has heard in public life.

On social media Sunday, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel blasted Calgary’s property tax system, which has many business owners outside the core bracing for major tax hikes this year, amid a vacancy rate never before seen in the city’s downtown.

“This sort of action will further cripple Calgary’s jobs market,” Rempel tweeted, adding Calgary’s city council “needs to have a rethink about this policy.”

After dismissing Rempel’s assertions on Twitter, Calgary’s mayor said Tuesday the MP was “trying to make hay out of something she doesn’t understand.”

“I’m happy to have her wade in; I’m happy to have her help, if she wants to help, but it’s sort of helpful if she actually knows what she’s talking about first,” Nenshi told reporters.

Asked what Rempel was confused about, Nenshi said the MP simply “didn’t understand what was going on.”