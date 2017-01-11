Author Joseph Boyden apologizes for being ‘too vocal’ on indigenous issues

TORONTO — Acclaimed author Joseph Boyden is apologizing for being "too vocal" about indigenous issues in Canada, saying those with deeper roots in the community should speak on its behalf.

In a statement, Boyden again addressed the controversy surrounding his indigenous heritage, which began last month after an investigation into his background by an Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) reporter.

The APTN article digs into the different claims of indigenous ancestry the novelist has made throughout his life, and the evidence — or lack thereof — to back it up.

Days later, Boyden defended himself of Twitter, saying he is of "mostly Celtic heritage,'' but says he also has Nipmuc roots on his father's side and Ojibway roots on his mother's.

In Wednesday's statement, Boyden took a different tone.

He says that while his intentions were good, he apologizes for being the "go-to person" in the media for indigenous issues, saying that role should go to elders.

The Canadian Press