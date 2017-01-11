Cabinet-making a totally different trade across the border

This week has offered the opportunity for a little lesson in comparative civics, with the appointment of several new cabinet ministers in Canada being announced more or less at the same time as nominees to cabinet were being interrogated by a committee of the United States Senate.

You’ll have spotted one difference off the top: cabinet ministers in Canada are simply appointed by the prime minister. No further vetting or approval is required, beyond showing up at the appointed hour to say the oath and clasp hands with the governor general. In the U.S., by contrast, these and other senior appointments are made only with the “advice and consent” of the Senate.

While the president’s recommendations are infrequently rejected, the confirmation process itself can be contentious and sometimes highly revealing. Throughout this week’s hearings was a sense that something important was at stake. The nominees were probed for hours on end for the