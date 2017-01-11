Canada says no ‘quid pro quo’ with Russia on lifting Freeland travel ban

OTTAWA — Canada is rebuffing the Kremlin's thinly veiled overtures that it might be willing to lift a travel ban on new Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland if it eases sanctions on Russia.

Joseph Pickerill, Freeland's spokesman, says Canada won't be playing any games of "quid pro quo" on the subject.

The Russian news agency Sputnik is reporting that the country wanted to improve relations with Canada and end the "sanctions war" between the two countries.

The report suggests, however, that it's up to Ottawa to make the first move.

Freeland, who replaces Stephane Dion as Canada's top diplomat, is among a dozen Canadians placed on a Russian sanctions list in 2014 as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions following Russian-backed military incursions into Crimea.

Freeland, a former journalist based in Moscow, has called Putin an authoritarian, an autocrat and "really dangerous."

The Canadian Press