Conservatives to pick candidate in Calgary Midnapore this weekend

Conservatives in the riding of Calgary Midnapore will pick a byelection candidate this Saturday in a race where the issue of endorsements — or non-endorsements — has become a flash point.

Stephanie Kusie, Myles McDougall and Jack Redekop are the three candidates seeking the nomination to succeed Jason Kenney, who resigned the southeast Calgary seat last fall to run for the provincial Progressive Conservative leadership and whose shadow looms large over the race.

Redekop is a longtime member of the Calgary Midnapore Conservative board and on the endorsements page of his campaign website, the first person listed was Kenney.

However, the spokesman for Kenney’s leadership campaign, Blaise Boehmer, said in an email that the former MP is not endorsing anyone in the campaign and is remaining neutral.

Redekop said in an interview Tuesday that he did not believe having Kenney listed on his endorsements page was misleading.

“We used endorsement in a very generic sense,” said Redekop, the owner of a computer upgrading business.

Redekop — who has been endors