Donald Trump references “Nazi Germany” in tweet about intelligence agencies

Donald Trump blasted out several Twitter missives Wednesday addressing the unsubstantiated claims of Russian attempts to discredit the president-elect.

Seemingly citing a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mr. Trump pointed out that Moscow had said the report — which the president-elect charged as having been “paid for by political opponents” — was “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.”