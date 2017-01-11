‘Inappropriate’: Critics question Trudeau’s guest list on Bahamas getaway

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought along a fellow MP and the Liberal Party president on his family vacation in the Bahamas to the private island property of billionaire spiritual leader, the Aga Khan.

The PMO confirmed that Liberal MP Seamus O’Regan and his husband Steve Doussis, as well as Liberal Party President Anna Gainey and her husband Tom Pitfield, were guests on the family trip. The story and new details were first reported by The National Post.

PMO spokesman Cameron Ahmad told CBC News that no other MPs or designated public office holders were on the trip, and that none travelled on Challenger government planes.

“As the prime minister said yesterday, we are of course happy to answer any questions the [ethics] Commissioner may have. Beyond that, we are not in a position to comment further,” he said.

O’Regan, a former television host and long-time frien