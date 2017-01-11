Kenora street could be named after Winnipeg Jets superfan who died in October

KENORA, Ont. — A street in Kenora, Ont., could be renamed in honour of a longtime, passionate fan of the Winnipeg Jets.

Len (Kroppy) Kropioski died in October at the age of 98.

The Second World War veteran attended every game, saluting the flag as the national anthem was sung before the puck drop.

Kenora city council is looking at renaming McQuillan Street to Kroppy's Lane in honour of Kropioski.

According to the recommendation to be adopted at a meeting next week, Kropioski spent countless hours volunteering and coaching youth hockey.

McQuillan is the street that Kropioski used to get to his house.

If passed, the street would be renamed on Hockey Day in Canada in February.

It’s the same day the community will hold the first "Kroppy Cup" pond hockey tournament.

(CTV Winnipeg)

The Canadian Press