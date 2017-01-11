Martyn Wilby accepts senior coaching position with Swimming Canada

OTTAWA — Longtime University of Florida associate coach Martyn Wilby has joined Swimming Canada to serve in the new role of senior coach.

Wilby will support high-performance director John Atkinson in the areas of technical leadership, performance standards and high performance coach development across the Olympic program.

"Swimming Canada is delighted to have Martyn join our team," chief executive officer Ahmed El-Awadi said Wednesday in a release. "His addition will bring additional experience and bandwidth to expand the reach and impact of our strategic plan."

Wilby will serve as head coach at major international meets and oversee camps, programs and budgets while providing leadership to coaches and swimmers throughout the country.

He spent 19 years with the Gators and worked alongside 2012 U.S. Olympic men's head coach Gregg Troy. Wilby, who swam internationally for Britain from 1982 to 1986, also served as head coach for Malaysia in 1997 and as Olympic head coach for Barbados in 2000.

"I've worked with a variety of countries and federations and observed many different ways of doing things," Wilby said. "I think that's something I can bring to the table in Canada."

The Darlington, England native will begin his new duties in March.

The Canadian Press