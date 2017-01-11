National Newswatch
Maryam Monsef had an impossible job, and did it poorly

By — Jan 11 2017

cosh colby

Justin Trudeau’s first cabinet shuffle has started a small debate over whether Maryam Monsef has been “demoted” in being moved from the Democratic Institutions ministry to Status of Women. I suppose either position in this argument is vaguely tenable. “Democratic Institutions” is just 13 years old as a cabinet position, and I do not know that any holder of the various versions of the title can claim a concrete legislative achievement. “Status of Women,” by contrast, was founded 45 years ago, and you will get in trouble for suggesting it is a relatively out-of-the-way cabinet position.

