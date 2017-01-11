Raitt risks blood in her quest to sink the big fish

Lisa Raitt has gone shark fishing! As someone who grew up in the era of the epic Jaws films, she knows it can be a pretty bloody endeavour to catch the big fish, but well worth the glory if you do.

Last week, Raitt, who to date has had generally a quite uneventful Conservative leadership campaign, decided to go after Kevin O’Leary and to a lesser degree Kellie Leitch. Raitt had a news conference at the national press theatre in Ottawa during what is normally a sleepy post-Christmas/early new year time to announce the launch of the website StopKevinOLeary.com.

She said she was taking a stand against the “cheap talk” and “irresponsible populism” of would-be candidate O’Leary and current contender Leitch. She sees O’Leary and to a lesser degree Leitch as dangerous proponents of passing fads of pissed-off populism that over time could sink the Conservative Party.

Raitt clearly believes O’Leary is going to enter the race. She also sees a potential benefit in setting herself up as his main opponent. While other candidates like Andrew Scheer, Erin O’Toole, Michael Chong, and Maxime Bernier have criticized or challenged O’Leary on different matters, none have gone so far as Raitt to call for his defeat or perhaps scare him away from entering.