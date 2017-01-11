Senate tightens rules on how senators use the Red Chamber

The Senate is tightening rules on how Senators use the Red Chamber for personal videos and photography, after a Conservative senator posted online a partisan video filmed in the chamber before Christmas.

In the 65-second video posted to YouTube, Saskatchewan Senator Denise Batters accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office of trying to eliminate opposition in the Senate.

Standing on the opposition side of the chamber and speaking directly into the camera, Batters says in the video she was concerned that Senator Peter Harder, the government’s representative in the Senate, wants to do away with an organized official opposition.

“This is Canada, a free, democratic country. We must not allow the Trudeau government to destroy the opposition in a democratic chamber of Parliament, emptying these opposition benches forever,” Batters says, gesturing to the empty chairs behind her.