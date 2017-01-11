Stéphane Dion presented special challenges

Stéphane Dion has always been every Liberal leader’s special gift.

When Justin Trudeau announced a renewed Liberal cabinet that had no place for Dion, it was clear Dion’s refusal to accept the sinecure Trudeau had offered — simultaneous appointments, it is reported, as ambassador to Germany and to the European Union — was putting a serious cramp in Trudeau’s style on a big day.

But then, on his best days as on his worst, Dion has always been about cramping somebody’s style.

The bookish, pugnacious, deeply emotional political scientist entered politics — 21 years ago this month — on the personal initiative of Jean Chrétien. Not even Chrétien’s closest advisers, Jean Pelletier and Eddie Goldenberg, knew at first that Chrétien had seen Dion defending federalism on television and called to invite him to Ottawa. Dion was on Chrétien’s doorstep at 24 Sussex Drive a day after Chrétien called.

“When he showed up wearing heavy boots and a toque, covered in snow and carrying a knapsack on his back, I thought to mysel