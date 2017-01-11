Toronto Argonauts sign kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to contract extension.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to a contract extension Wednesday.

The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of St. Catharines, Ont., was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Hajrullahu made 37-of-42 field goals (career-best 88.1 per cent) in his first season with Toronto, making 15 straight at one point. He also boasted a 43.9-yard punting average.

The 26-year-old began his CFL career with Winnipeg in 2014. He has appeared in 53 career games, having made 99-of-120 field goals (82.5 per cent) and averaged 44.2 yards per punt.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect CFL debut year for Hajrullahu.