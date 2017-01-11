Trans Mountain pipeline expansion granted environmental certificate by B.C. government

The B.C. government has given the green light to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. Environment Minister Mary Polak and Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman have issued the environmental assessment approval for the interprovincial twinning of the pipeline between Edmonton, Alberta and Burnaby, B.C.

“Clearly, the project will have economic benefits for British Columbia workers, families and communities. However, we have always been clear economic development will not come at the expense of the environment,” Polak and Coleman said in a joint statement.

“We believe environmental protection and economic development can occur together, and the conditions attached to the EA certificate reflect that.”

The environmental assessment comes with 37 conditions from the provincial government. Those are in addition to the 157 conditions required by the National Energy Board.