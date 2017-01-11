Trudeau shuffles his cabinet while the world burns

The main event on Tuesday was the abrupt replacement of the endearingly hapless Global Affairs Minister Stéphane Dion with International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland. Perhaps the most intelligent and capable of Trudeau’s ministers, Freeland is easily the best suited for the foreign affairs post. She was already chair of the cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations, and she is expected to lead talks with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has vowed to reopen and reconfigure to American advantage.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.