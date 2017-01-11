U.S. ambassador to Canada says offer to help Trump transition met with silence

Bruce Heyman, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Canada, says his offer to help president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team get up to the speed on the Canadian relationship has been met with silence.

“I have offered up to the new administration to be helpful and was willing to be helpful in any number of ways that they would like,” Heyman told Chief Correspondent for CBC News Peter Mansbridge in an interview that will air on Mansbridge One on One this weekend.

But since that offer, Heyman hasn’t heard from the Trump team directly.

“It tells me they’re preoccupied and they’re doing other things and they’ve made decisions to proceed in another path, which is fine,” he said.

Heyman said Canada and the United States are so “codependent,” the Trump administration will quickly realize how important the relationship is.