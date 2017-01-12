26 members of Quebec family plus 2 friends share $60-million lottery jackpot

MONTREAL — Twenty-six people from the same Quebec family, plus two close friends, are the winners of a recent $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.

Some of the new millionaires held a news conference in Montreal this morning, six days after the Jan. 6 draw.

Loto-Quebec says it was during a New Year's Day family dinner that Annie Roy, who purchased the lucky ticket, suggested forming a group.

The ticket was bought in Ange-Gardien, about 75 kilometres east of Montreal.

Loto-Quebec says the payout is the largest in its history.

The Canadian Press