Asked about Trump, Trudeau promises to stand for feminism and diversity

While maintaining that his priority in dealing with the Donald Trump administration will be the Canadian economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday night he would never shy away from proclaiming himself a feminist, defending immigration or extolling the contribution of Muslim Canadians.

During a town hall forum in Belleville, Ont., Trudeau was asked about how a Trump presidency would impact Canada’s relations with the United States. Trudeau joked that everyone in the audience leaned forward when the question was asked.

As he has in the past, Trudeau focused first on the economic ties between the two countries. He said the Liberal government emphasized those links in their initial discussions with the new administration.

“Canadians expect their government to have a constructive working relationship with the incoming American administration, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” he said.

“We’re going to make sure that we are fighting for Canadian jobs, Canadian economic growth, for opportunities for Canadians as it regards both our relations with the United States and indeed wit