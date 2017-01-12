B.C. spent more than $600K on royal tour; overall cost likely more than $3M

VICTORIA — British Columbia spent $613,363 on the royal tour last fall of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two young children.

The governments of Canada and Yukon have yet to announce their final bills. But the RCMP said it spent $2 million and the federal government's budget estimate is $855,600, bringing the likely overall cost of the visit to more than $3.4 million.

While some taxpayers might cringe at the price tag, royal tours benefit Canadians in a number of ways, said royal historian Carolyn Harris.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge raised the profile of Canadian charities and environmental initiatives over the course of their tour," she said. "Royal tours of Canada receive global coverage and encourage travellers from around the world to visit."

Prince William and Kate drew frenzied crowds when they visited Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Bella Bella, Haida Gwaii and two communities in Yukon between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

Tour stops included a charity for pregnant mothers struggling with substance abuse in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and the world-renowned Great Bear Rainforest in northwest B.C.

The province announced its portion of the expenses on Thursday. Costs included $41,798 for accommodation of the royals, their household and staff, plus $27,589 for transportation.

B.C. spent $196,129 on security, $28,815 on travel for provincial government officials and staff and $46,134 on media operations and services.

A reception at Government House in Victoria on Sept. 26, when the royal couple met notable British Columbians including First Nations, philanthropists and veterans, cost the province $20,854.

The province said the tour attracted global attention to B.C. with about 435 accredited media, including CNN, Vogue, Hello Magazine and the Today Show, reaching millions of people.

"Their Royal Highnesses experienced the true West Coast lifestyle on their tour, including salmon fishing in Haida Gwaii, sailing in the Inner Harbour of Victoria, taking a float plane to Vancouver and walking through the largest intact temperate rainforest in the world," it said in a statement.

Harris said the 2016 royal tour was more streamlined than the 2011 tour, when the Duke and Duchess visited Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Alberta and the Northwest Territories over nine days.

"The 2016 visit was more centralized and largely based out of Victoria," she said, noting that apart from a single overnight stay in Whitehorse the couple slept in B.C.'s capital every night.

Other expenses to the B.C. government included $10,899 for site reconnaissance and $55,628 for a "dry run" of the tour with Kensington Palace officials.

One of the largest expenses was $102,260 on administrative services and supplies, including staff salaries, media guide production and office supplies.

Another $53,224 was spent on program delivery, including hospitality, but it was not immediately clear what that category contained.

The B.C. government provided fewer details than Yukon, which so far has released a full breakdown of $11,754 spent by its Department of Tourism and Culture when the royal couple visited Whitehorse and Carcross during the tour.

The territory is still expected to release further costs, but expenses to its tourism department included $148 for balloons, $643 for helium and $800 for kettle corn.

— By Laura Kane in Vancouver

The Canadian Press