Calgary MLA Richard Gotfried endorses Jason Kenney for PC leader

Jason Kenney has yet another backer in his bid to lead the Alberta Progressive Conservatives and ultimately unite the right.

Calgary-Fish Creek Richard Gotfried announced his support for Kenney at a Calgary rally attended by about 700.

Gotfried said he’s been hearing from his constituents that they want a united conservative front for the 2019 election.

“Jason Kenney is both the right person and the best person to re-unite Alberta conservatives,” said Gotfried in a statement. “He’s smart, experienced, articulate and resourceful. He’s a consensus builder with the gifted l