Can’t Trudeau enjoy a secret island vacation with a friend whose foundation lobbies the feds?

Enough, already.

For more than a week now, Canada’s vociferous media has been hounding the Prime Minister’s Office for information about where Justin Trudeau spent his New Year’s holiday, and with whom. Can’t they give it a rest?

The prime minister works hard. He’s a nice guy. He deserves a private life. Certainly that justifies a complete blackout on the prime minister’s whereabouts, as the PMO issued earlier this month.

Canadians don’t need to know where Trudeau is, so why should they have the right to know where he is? Yes, the Liberals were elected on a platform of “openness,” but — as mentioned earlier — Trudeau is a nice guy. For that reason, we probably should have cut him the slack we would have never afforded his less popular predecessor.