Chief US spy James Clapper denies Trump leak claim

The head of US spy agencies has rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s claim that US intelligence leaked content from a classified briefing.

Mr Trump accused US spies of leaking allegations that Russia had compromising material on him.

But James Clapper, director of National Intelligence, said he was “profoundly dismayed” by the leak.

He also said the intelligence community had not “made any judgment” that the information was reliable.

His statement said he had spoken to Mr Trump on Wednesday evening.

“I emphasised that this document is not a US Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC.”

Mr Clapper said they agreed the s