CNN at war with Trump over what reporting unleashed

A week before the inauguration, CNN is at war with an incoming president, not necessarily for what it reported but for what its reporting unleashed.

For all the noise — accusations of “fake news,” the confrontation between Donald Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta at a news conference, false claims about what CNN had reported or linked to — that realization emerged toward the end of a remarkable 25-minute televised confrontation between Anderson Cooper and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

When it reported on Tuesday that national intelligence officials had informed the president-elect that the Russians had collected a dossier on his behaviour, CNN did not specifically detail what that behaviour was because it couldn’t vouch for its veracity. But it was CNN that gave BuzzFeed the cover to do so, Conway said.

“You got the party started,” she said.

The question is raised: if one person unlocks a box and walks away, is that person responsible when someone else opens the box and removes its unsavoury contents?

The dossier was reportedly prepared by a former Western spy as part of a political opposition research effort, and detailed supposed efforts by Russian intelligence to compromise Trump during visits to Moscow. Its existence and contents became known by some Washington leaders last fall, while the presidential campaign was still going on.

CNN and other news organizations had been investig