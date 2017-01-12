Did Justin Trudeau just send Maryam Monsef back to the kitchen?

Justin Trudeau may not have stripped her barefoot but he did demote her.

Or at least that was the prevailing wisdom earlier this week when it was announced Monsef was being shuffled from the democratic institutions file to status of women. It was said over and over that Monsef was demoted for her poor performance on the electoral reform file, and there’s no doubt her tenure in the post was ineffective. She mangled the message and belittled a parliamentary committee’s work to the point the prime minister told the Toronto Star editorial board she should apologize for her “outburst” when responding to the report in early December.