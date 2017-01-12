EBay seeks lower costs for Canadians cross-border shopping online

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is being asked to let Canadians order more from sellers outside the country without paying duties as he heads toward his second federal budget.

More than 40,000 people have signed an open letter, written by online auction site eBay to Morneau, asking the finance minister to increase the de minimis threshold — the level at which duties and taxes apply.

Right now, that threshold is $20, meaning anything more costly that Canadians order from across the border is subject to duties.