Inside Nick Kouvalis’s fake news strategy

By — Jan 12 2017

January 5, 2017 - Vancouver, BC - Nick Kouvalis at a coffee shop in Vancouver. (Photograph by Jimmy Jeong)
Leitch’s campaign manager calls it ‘Operation Flytrap’—his plan to root out anyone joining the Tories just to oppose his candidate.

At 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 2, Nick Kouvalis sent out a tweet suggesting that the Canadian government was, among other things, directly funding known terrorist groups. Kouvalis, who is campaign manager of Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch, has a history of posting provocative, absurd and often completely false information. He does so, he says, “to make the left go nuts.”

