Kenney tells supporters on merger with Wildrose, he can “get ‘er done”

It took two rooms to hold all the people who came out to be part of a town hall meeting hosted by Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership hopeful Jason Kenney on Wednesday night.

Supporters – including current and former conservative-aligned politicians – devoured Kenney’s talking points. The overriding theme of the evening was Kenney’s belief in the importance of unifying centre-right voters currently split between the PCs and Wildrose Party.