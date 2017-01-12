Kevin O’Leary’s Conservative leadership bid should target ‘eager’ millennials, advisers say

The team formed by Kevin O’Leary to explore his potential bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada has reported back, urging him to run.

That may not be a surprise, but the supporters he is being advised to target represents a departure from the party’s perceived base: millennials.

“There is a clear path to victory for you to win,” said Mike Coates, chair of O’Leary’s exploratory committee, in a letter released Thursday that describes O’Leary’s ability to recruit new members, finance a campaign and attract existing party members to his candidacy.

“We were particularly surprised by the high levels of support from those in the 18 to 24 age groups,” the veteran Conservative organizer wrote. “This is an important voter group for the Conservative Party of Canada, and their passion for your candidacy is promising.