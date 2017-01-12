Liberal MPs tweet non-partisan government job ads with party logo

Liberal members of Parliament, including cabinet ministers, advertised non-partisan government jobs on Twitter Thursday using Liberal-Party-branded images.

One tweet, from Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara, was retweeted by Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and the Canadian Heritage department. Others who sent out virtually identical tweets include Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

It, along with the other social-media messages, was deleted shortly after an inquiry from The Globe and Mail. Many tweets were sent out again with the Liberal logo removed.

Conservative MP Peter Van Loan said it was inappropriate to use a party logo when advertising government jobs.

“It raises questions about whether they actually view [the hiring] as a non-partisan process,” Mr. Van Loan said.

“It certainly suggests if you’re not a Liberal, you shouldn’t apply,” he said.

NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice said the tweets sent the wrong message to prospective applicants.